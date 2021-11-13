Turkish Airlines and Belavia will no longer fly Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni migrants to Belarus.

Belarusian national airline won’t allow Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni migrants to board flights from Turkey to Belarus.

Turkish Airlines will not sell Belarus flight tickets to residents of Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

European Union places the responsibility for illegal migrant crisis squarely with Belarusian dictator Lukashenko.

Under the threat of additional sanctions, Belarusian national flag carrier, Belavia, announced that it has stopped accepting citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen on its flights from Turkey to Belarus.

“In accordance with the decision of the competent Turkish authorities, starting November 12, 2021, the citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen will not be accepted to be transported on flights from Turkey to Belarus,” Belavia press service’s statement reads.

Earlier, Turkish Airlines also announced that it will not sell tickets for flights to Belarus to the residents of Iraq, Syria and Yemen, given the illegal migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border.

Exceptions will be made only for passengers with diplomatic passports.

The migration crisis on the Belarusian borders with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where illegal migrants began to flock in since the beginning of this year, went into high gear on November 8.

Several thousand people approached the Polish border on the Belarusian side and tried to cross into Poland. In an attempt to storm the border they broke a barbed wire fence.

The European Union (EU) countries have placed the responsibility for intentional escalation of the illegal migrants crisis squarely with Minsk and Belarusian dictator Lukashenko, and called for more sanctions.