New Delhi faces lockdown due to deadly toxic smog

17 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Air quality in New Delhi worsened last week due to several factors, including crop stubble burning and emissions from transport and Diwali festival fireworks.

  • One official acknowledged in court that breathing the air in the capital was “like smoking 20 cigarettes a day.”
  • India’s federal pollution board ordered state and local authorities on Friday to be prepared for emergency measures. 
  • Central and state officials must make “an emergency decision” and present plans to fight the smog on Monday.

India’s Supreme Court ordered government officials to make “an emergency decision” and present plans by Monday, on how to tackle the overwhelming toxic smog that has been covering the capital city of New Delhi for over a week now.

“Do you know how bad the situation is? People have to wear masks even at home,” Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said, grilling government officials.  

One official acknowledged in court that breathing the air in New Delhi was “like smoking 20 cigarettes a day.”

The court has demanded urgent measures to be implemented, including imposing a brief lockdown in the capital.

The country’s federal pollution board ordered state and local authorities on Friday to be prepared for emergency measures. 

Air quality in New Delhi worsened last week due to several factors, including crop stubble burning and emissions from transport. Indian media noted that the decline also took place after the Diwali festival, when many people violated a ban on fireworks. 

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

