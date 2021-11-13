New Delhi faces lockdown due to deadly toxic smog

One official acknowledged in court that breathing the air in the capital was “like smoking 20 cigarettes a day.”

India’s federal pollution board ordered state and local authorities on Friday to be prepared for emergency measures.

Central and state officials must make “an emergency decision” and present plans to fight the smog on Monday.

India’s Supreme Court ordered government officials to make “an emergency decision” and present plans by Monday, on how to tackle the overwhelming toxic smog that has been covering the capital city of New Delhi for over a week now.

“Do you know how bad the situation is? People have to wear masks even at home,” Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said, grilling government officials.

One official acknowledged in court that breathing the air in New Delhi was “like smoking 20 cigarettes a day.”

The court has demanded urgent measures to be implemented, including imposing a brief lockdown in the capital.

The country’s federal pollution board ordered state and local authorities on Friday to be prepared for emergency measures.

Air quality in New Delhi worsened last week due to several factors, including crop stubble burning and emissions from transport. Indian media noted that the decline also took place after the Diwali festival, when many people violated a ban on fireworks.