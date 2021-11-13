Sandals Foundation Inspiring New Hope in Jamaica

The Foundation is a non-profit organization launched in March 2009 to help Sandals Resorts International continue to make a difference in the Caribbean. All costs associated with administration and management is supported by Sandals International. 100% of every dollar donated goes directly towards funding impactful and meaningful initiatives within the key areas of education, community and environment.

There are Sandals Foundation projects throughout the islands where Sandals is located. Today, we focus on what hope has inspired in Jamaica.

Projects in Jamaica

Sandals Foundation has implemented and supported projects and initiatives that support the development of the local communities, the enhancement of educational programs and preservation of the environment within Jamaica.

Flanker Peace & Justice Center

The Sandals Foundation works in the inner-city community of Flanker with approximately 300 students who use the Justice Centre each month. The Afterschool Care and Extended Support (ACES) Program was introduced by Sandals Foundation to ensure a safe, structured environment in which at-risk youth from the community can benefit from dedicated counseling and mentorship, guided support with their schoolwork and assignments, and participation in supervised afternoon activities which encourage positive social behavior.

The Sandals/Flanker Training and Recruitment Tier program has provided jobs and scholarships, hosted health fairs, and promoted literacy enhancement.

Great Shape Dental & Eye Care Program

Each year the list of volunteers includes ophthalmologists, optometrists, opticians, optical technicians, nurses, and non-eye care professional volunteers from the United States and Canada to participate in the week-long clinic made possible through partnerships with the Sandals Foundation and other local partners.

iCARE has also partnered with the Cornwall Regional Hospital to perform up to 50 cataract surgeries free of cost for those most in need.

Together, Great Shape Dental and Eye Care programs have impacted over 150,000 people in Jamaica.

Marine Sanctuaries

The Sandals Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, fully operates and manages two marine sanctuaries in Jamaica – the Boscobel and Whitehouse Marine Sanctuary.

The marine sanctuaries help to improve fish stock in the decreasing Jamaican fisheries, as well as educate about the value of marine life preservation and the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The Boscobel Sanctuary has been fully operational since May 2013 with a 333% increase in fish biomass in 2015. The Whitehouse Marine Sanctuary has been fully operational since May 2015.

Turtle Conservation

For this project to be sustainable, the Sandals Foundation initiated several educational campaigns for visitor, team members, and school children for them to understand the importance of turtle conservation and the role each person plays. In addition, team members have also been educated on what they should do when turtle lay eggs on any of the Sandals or Beaches Resorts properties.

Guests in the Ocho Rios area can participate in the turtle tour where they are able to visit Gibraltar beach and learn about sea turtles and baby sea turtles as well as watch them return to the sea.

Coral Nurseries

Sandals Foundations partners with CARIBSAVE, Coral Restoration Foundation, and Bluefield’s Fisherman’s friendly society to construct two coral nurseries in Jamaica within the Bluefield’s bay marine sanctuary and the Boscobel marine sanctuary. Together these coral nurseries grow over 3,000 pieces of coral per year. The Boscobel coral nursery managed by the Sandals Foundation has so far out planted over 700 pieces of coral.

Coral coverage in the Caribbean has dropped by up to 90%. Coral nurseries help to restore coral coverage by growing healthy, fast-growing corals and replanting them back onto the reef structures. This helps provided habitat for marine life as well as helps to protect coastlines from erosion.

Project Sprout

The Sandals Foundation has embarked on an early stimulation project entitled Project Sprout. The Project was created in response to the need for early interventions at the basic level of the education system that will prevent or remediate inadequate student readiness.

Through targeted interventions, teacher quality, and effectiveness improvements, parenting skills are strengthened and school-based activities are engaged at the home, enhancing the learning environment. Sprout targets students ages 3-5 years and is active in five schools: Leanora Morris Basic, Culloden ECI, Seville Golden Pre-School, King’s Primary, and Moneague Teachers College Basic School.

West End Infant School

The Sandals Foundation in partnership with CHASE Fund has collaborated to fund the construction of West End Infant School in Negril, Westmoreland. This initiative is a product of Sandals Foundation’s recognition of the need for an institution to support Early Childhood Education (ECE).

The building of West End Infant School is a Ministry of Education (MOE) endorsed project which addresses the issue of upgrades to infrastructure, adequate space and the safety of children in classrooms, and the need for improved pedagogical skills among the region’s teachers.

The completed Infant School will provide the opportunity for children ages 3-6 in and around that community to access quality early childhood education in a supportive learning environment.