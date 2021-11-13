Jamaica Tourism Minister Speaking Now at the Anchor Awards

One of the honorees was a pillar in Jamaica’s tourism and shipping industries, Mr. Harriat Maragh. Also being honored is the Senior VP of Technology and Operational Excellence of TOTE Maritime, Ms. Alyse Lisk. The Bahamas Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister will be in attendance along with the Minister of Tourism and Investment for Antigua and Barbuda.

The event will be chaired by Mike Maura, CEO of the Nassau Cruise Port Ltd., and will honor Mr. Harriat Maragh, CEO, Lannaman & Morris (Shipping), Ltd. (posthumous); and Ms. Alyse Lisk, Senior Vice President of Technology and Operational Excellence, TOTE Maritime.

“I am very pleased to be attending and delivering remarks at this year’s Anchor Awards. It is especially heartening to share my gratitude to the family of our very own Harry Maragh, who was a pillar in Jamaica’s tourism and shipping industries. His contribution was truly invaluable and he was indeed a remarkable human being,” said Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett.

“I am also looking forward to congratulating Ms. Alyse Lisk, who is also being honored this evening for her contribution to the maritime industry, as well as the Foundation for all the important work they do to assist Caribbean students,” added Bartlett.

The Anchor Awards will be attended by several Government officials and senior executives of major cruise and cargo liners. Government officials expected to attend include: Bahamian Prime Minister the Most Hon. Philip Davis; Deputy Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Hon Chester Cooper; Minister of Tourism & Investment for Antigua & Barbuda, Hon. Charles Fernandez,

Also expected to attend are: Rick Sasso, CEO of MSC Cruises; Michael Bayley, CEO of Royal Caribbean International; and Rick Murrell, CEO of Saltchuk (parent company of Tropical Shipping).

The American Caribbean Maritime Foundation is a non-profit organization based in New York, the U.S., supporting Caribbean students studying maritime. The Foundation exists to specifically support the work of the Caribbean Maritime University (Jamaica), the University of Trinidad and Tobago, and LJM Maritime Academy (Bahamas).

It provides scholarships to Caribbean nationals who are aspiring seafarers to study maritime-related coursework and degrees; funds the building of classrooms; provides laptops to support remote study.

The Foundation has also awarded 61 scholarships and grants to students from Jamaica, The Bahamas, Trinidad, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.