Jamaica Takes Home Gold and Silver in the Travvy Awards

The country took home the gold for Caribbean’s Best Destination, Best Culinary Destination, Best Tourism Board, and Best Travel Agent Academy Program. Jamaica also received Silver awards for best Caribbean Wedding Destination and Best Caribbean Honeymoon Destination. The annual Travvy Awards were held at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett expressed his gratitude for Travvy’s recognition of the destination, sharing that “it is a huge honor to be recognized by this prestigious group of industry professionals.”

“Jamaica accepts these awards with sincere gratitude and humility. I must thank the hardworking team within the Ministry of Tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board, our other public bodies, as well as our stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to promote brand Jamaica and continuously improve our tourism offerings. It is an especially wonderful feeling to be recognized during a pandemic, which has tremendously impacted our tourism industry,” he added.

At the awards ceremony, Chairman, of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), John Lynch; Delano Seiveright, Senior Advisor and Strategist, Ministry of Tourism, and executives from the JTB – Christopher Wright, Business Development Manager; Francine Carter Henry, Manager, Tour Operators and Airlines; and Phillip Rose, Regional Director, Northeast USA, represented Jamaica.

Last year, travel agent readers of [email protected] magazine and TravelPulse.com cast over 130,000 votes in over 140 categories to determine this year’s winners.

The annual Travvy Awards dubbed the “Academy Awards of the Travel Industry” was held at the Miami Beach Convention Center to honor travel firms, travel products, travel agencies, and destinations for their remarkable success.