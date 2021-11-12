New flights to Las Vegas from San Jose, Boston, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale on United Airlines.

According to a recent survey of United’s business customers, nearly 20% say they expect travel to meetings and conferences will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

In response to feedback from its business customers and an uptick in demand, United Airlines is expanding its schedule to make it easier for CES 2022 attendees to join the in-person show in Las Vegas. The airline is adding 14 new direct flights in early January between Las Vegas and San Jose, Calif., Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, and is also adding 30 flights from its hub airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington D.C./Dulles. This represents a capacity increase of 37% compared to its usual January schedule to Las Vegas.

“The return of in-person conferences and events is a very positive sign in the pandemic recovery, and United is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this increase in demand,” said Ankit Gupta, senior vice president of Domestic Planning and United Express. “We’re adding about 80% of the capacity we did for CES in 2020, demonstrating that business travel is on the rebound and our customers are eager to reunite with clients and colleagues.”

Between October 27 and November 9, searches on United Airlines website for flights to Las Vegas during CES 2022 were up 70% compared to the prior two-week period. And according to a recent survey of United’s business customers, nearly 20% say they expect travel to meetings and conferences will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

United Airlines will fly 81 flights into Las Vegas during the peak arrival days of January 3-4, and 109 flights on the peak departure days of January 8-10.

New flights include: