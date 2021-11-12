24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
New flights to Las Vegas from San Jose, Boston, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale on United Airlines

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

United Airlines will fly 81 flights into Las Vegas during the peak arrival days of January 3-4, and 109 flights on the peak departure days of January 8-10.

  • According to a recent survey of United’s business customers, nearly 20% say they expect travel to meetings and conferences will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022.
  • Between October 27 and November 9, searches on United website for flights to Las Vegas during CES 2022 were up 70% compared to the prior two-week period. 
  • United Airlines is adding about 80% of the capacity it did for CES in 2020, demonstrating that business travel is on the rebound.

In response to feedback from its business customers and an uptick in demand, United Airlines is expanding its schedule to make it easier for CES 2022 attendees to join the in-person show in Las Vegas. The airline is adding 14 new direct flights in early January between Las Vegas and San Jose, Calif., Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, and is also adding 30 flights from its hub airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington D.C./Dulles. This represents a capacity increase of 37% compared to its usual January schedule to Las Vegas.

“The return of in-person conferences and events is a very positive sign in the pandemic recovery, and United is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this increase in demand,” said Ankit Gupta, senior vice president of Domestic Planning and United Express. “We’re adding about 80% of the capacity we did for CES in 2020, demonstrating that business travel is on the rebound and our customers are eager to reunite with clients and colleagues.”

Between October 27 and November 9, searches on United Airlines website for flights to Las Vegas during CES 2022 were up 70% compared to the prior two-week period. And according to a recent survey of United’s business customers, nearly 20% say they expect travel to meetings and conferences will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

United Airlines will fly 81 flights into Las Vegas during the peak arrival days of January 3-4, and 109 flights on the peak departure days of January 8-10.

New flights include:

  • 8 direct flights from San Jose, California
  • 6 direct flights from Fort Lauderdale, Boston and Orlando
  • 15 additional flights from San Francisco, and 9 flights on a larger aircraft
  • 8 additional flights from Los Angeles, and 4 flights on a larger aircraft
  • 5 additional flights from Washington D.C./Dulles
  • 2 additional flights from New York/Newark
Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

