KISS frontman Gene Simmons: Anti-vaxxers are an enemy!

Gene Simmons, the frontman of legendary rock group Kiss, lashed out at anti-vaxxers who knowingly expose other people to the risk of COVID-19 infection.

People who deny the existence of COVID-19 and are willing to spread the virus are evil, Simmons said, calling anti-vaxxers “an enemy” who should be identified and exposed.

“You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional,” Kiss frontman said.

The issue came up on ‘TalkShopLive’ as Simmons was discussing the latest ‘KISS Kruise’ and how fans who wanted to participate in one are now required to be vaccinated. He said it was no different from rules that require strapping on a seatbelt or not smoking in a building.

Such things are mandated “not because they want to take away your rights – that’s because the rest of us hate it. We don’t want to smell your smoke,” Simmons said.

“I don’t want to catch your disease,” the 72-year-old entertainer said. “I don’t want to risk my life just because you want to go through a red light.”

He suggested that people who refuse vaccines should be “identified and brought out into the open.”

“Know who your friends are by how much they care about you. That includes COVID-19,” Simmons said. “If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy.”

Simmons’ remarks are among the latest coming from the camp of celebrities dunking on vaccine refuseniks. Outspoken British TV host Piers Morgan blasted them on Friday as “a bunch of spineless p***ies” not worthy of their heroic ancestors.