Beyond Zoom: IMEX America made personal meetings great again

IMEX AMERICA 2021 brought face-to-face meetings back to the world.

A proud, but humbled Ray Bloom, the chairman of the IMEX Group announced the conclusion of the 10th IMEX America in the Mandalay Bay Hotel Convention Center.

IMEX America took place November 8-11.

A busy event, a global event, and a strong indication, that personal meetings and conventions are back after COVID-19.

Listen to the press conference, to all the numbers and statistics and forward-looking statements for the global meeting industry.

Ray Bloom told eTurboNews, IMEX is now full speed forward preparing for its 20th IMEX trade show in Frankfurt, Germany next year.