Beyond Zoom: IMEX America made personal meetings great again

37 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
Las Vegas set a new global trend this week with IMEX leading the way to the global reopening of the MICE iundustry. Meetings, trade shows and incentives are back.

IMEX AMERICA 2021 brought face-to-face meetings back to the world.

A proud, but humbled Ray Bloom, the chairman of the IMEX Group announced the conclusion of the 10th IMEX America in the Mandalay Bay Hotel Convention Center.

IMEX America took place November 8-11.

A busy event, a global event, and a strong indication, that personal meetings and conventions are back after COVID-19.

Listen to the press conference, to all the numbers and statistics and forward-looking statements for the global meeting industry.

Ray Bloom told eTurboNews, IMEX is now full speed forward preparing for its 20th IMEX trade show in Frankfurt, Germany next year.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

