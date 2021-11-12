2021 cybersecurity research: Organizations underestimate the risk of a cyberattack

– Overconfidence foreshadows future breaches: 73% of CIOs and CISOs “highly confident” they will not suffer an OT breach in the next year

– Cybersecurity is still an afterthought: Cyber insurance is considered a sufficient solution by 40%

– Complexity increases risk: 78% of respondents challenged by multivendor complexity

A new research study by Skybox Security found that 83% of organizations suffered an operational technology (OT) cybersecurity breach in the prior 36 months. The research also uncovered that organizations underestimate the risk of a cyberattack, with 73% of CIOs and CISOs “highly confident” their organizations will not suffer an OT breach in the next year.



“Not only do enterprises rely on OT, the public at large relies on this technology for vital services including energy and water. Unfortunately, cybercriminals are all too aware that critical infrastructure security is generally weak. As a result, threat actors believe ransomware attacks on OT are highly likely to pay off,” said Skybox Security CEO and Founder Gidi Cohen. “Just as evil thrives on apathy, ransomware attacks will continue to exploit OT vulnerabilities as long as inaction persists.”

The new research, Operational technology cybersecurity risk significantly underestimated, unearths the uphill battle that OT security faces – comprised of network complexity, functional silos, supply chain risk, and limited vulnerability remediation options. Threat actors take advantage of these OT weaknesses in ways that don’t just imperil individual companies – but threaten public health, safety, and the economy.

Key takeaways from the 2021 study include: