24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Click here if this is your press release!

Prostate Cancer Screening: Men, The Time is Now

2 hours ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

November is the time for all men, including veterans, to take stock of their health. HALO Diagnostics, a pioneer in prostate cancer detection and treatment, urges men 45+ to get regular prostate screenings.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Approximately 250,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer annually[1] – about 11,000 of those diagnosed are in the Veterans Health Administration system alone.[2]

“Screening reduces the mortality rate from prostate cancer by 25-30%,” says Dr. John Feller, a veteran and Chief Medical Officer at HALO Diagnostics.

Dr. Feller recommends that vets help each other remember the importance of prostate screenings for men 50-75 years old (40-45 years old for high-risk men). He adds, “Caring for veterans always reminds me of the deep sense of community and purpose that all veterans share.”

Michael Crosby, CEO of the Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness Foundation and one of Dr. Feller’s patients, says, “The trust that is built between members of the armed services is something that is difficult to quantify.”

Crosby adds, “Make an appointment with your primary care physician for an annual physical, including a prostate cancer blood test, digital rectal exam, and a discussion about prostate cancer concerns.”

Get Screened

HALO Diagnostics offers prostate screenings at the HALO site in Indian Wells, California, and HALO’s Prostate Laser Center in Houston, Texas.

Screenings include:

•             PSA Test: Recommended for all men 50+ and men 45+ with a family history of prostate cancer.  

•             Multiparametric Magnetic Resonance Imaging (mpMRI): mpMRIs are an advanced screening tool with greater accuracy and they distinguish between aggressive and slow-growing cancers.

•             Liquid Biopsy: A urine test assessing men’s risk of having clinically significant or high-grade prostate cancer. Used prior to an mpMRI and before biopsy. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment