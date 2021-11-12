24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
New Antiviral Drug Oselavir Launches in China

Hetero, a globally renowned vertically integrated pharmaceutical organization and Shenzhen Beimei Pharmaceuticals jointly announced that they have received import drug license for Oseltamivir phosphate under the brand name Oselavir® from China’s drug regulator, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

Oseltamivir phosphate is an antiviral drug used in the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza infection in adults, adolescents and children (≥2 weeks of age). Oselavir® will be made available in China in the dosage form – 12.5ml: 75mg powder for oral suspension. 

WHO estimates that seasonal influenza may result in 290,000-650,000 deaths each year due to respiratory diseases alone. The estimate does not take into account deaths from other diseases such as cardiovascular disease, which can be influenza-related1.

Dr. Vamsi Krishna Bandi, Managing Director, Hetero Group of Companies said, “We are happy that Hetero in partnership with Shenzhen Beimei Pharmaceuticals, China, received approval of Oselavir® (Oseltamivir) in China. This is the first finished product approval for Hetero in China, and we are committed to bring more products to China in the near future.”

Ms. Guangmei Wu, President and CEO of Shenzhen Beimei Pharmaceuticals said, “With mutual trust and support between Beimei and Hetero teams, Oselavir® was launched in China as the first Chinese approved Oseltamivir product in paediatric-specific dosage form. I express gratitude to the Hetero team for their hard work and effort in the whole process of product development, registration application and launch preparation for Oselavir®. We look forward to exploring more products with Hetero for global pediatric healthcare in the future.”

