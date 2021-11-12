IMEX America: It’s Good To Be back!

Over 3,300 buyers were present at IMEX America this week with the vast majority of them hosted buyers. The event at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas saw over 2,200 exhibiting companies representing over 200 countries. There were around 50,000 appointments made with feedback showing the event produced strong business for exhibitors.

Ray marked the 10th edition of IMEX America with his traditional recap of business statistics from the week: “Over 3,300 buyers were here this week, the vast majority of them hosted buyers. We also had over 2,200 exhibiting companies representing 200-plus countries. Appointments were around 50,000 and feedback shows they produced strong business for exhibitors. Also notable was the quality of business and RFPs coming from walk-up appointments by attendee buyers.”

Carina expanded upon the business demand demonstrated during the week. “It’s been heart-warming and joyful to hear so many come-back stories. London & Partners, our friends here today, the LVCVA, and dozens more, including hotel groups such as Mandarin Oriental, have all reported strong business pipelines right through Q3 next year and into 2025. This IMEX week has given us all reason to believe the industry’s future is bright.”

The mood in the room was upbeat as every member of the panel shared success stories and paid tribute to the resilience and adaptability of the global business events industry, as demonstrated at IMEX America by the sheer scale and scope of this year’s show after close to two years of industry shutdown.

Innovation and initiative

As always, IMEX America offers a wealth of initiatives and opportunities in addition to face to face business. This week they included over 200 education sessions, new education tracks, a new People & Planet Village with a “misfit” fruit and vegetable juice bar plus sustainability sessions, a Tech Therapy Area, and a daily wellbeing program which featured the traditional #IMEXrun on Wednesday morning.

World-class experts and speakers, specialist education for corporate, and association and agency executives, together with workshops and programs for students and faculty, topped off a busy reunion week.

Carina summed up: “Like so many of you, our team worked long and hard to make IMEX America 2021 come to fruition. We were buoyed up knowing you were watching, waiting and willing it into life because it means so much for our global industry. We couldn’t have done it without you. More importantly we do it for you because we believe so strongly in the economic value and positive impact of this industry all over the world. This week has signaled that – collectively – we’re back, and we’re back in business. Even if you weren’t in the room, we know you felt it from afar.”

The dates for IMEX America 2022 were confirmed as October 11 – 13, with Smart Monday, powered by MPI on October 10.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.