IMEX America Attendees Build a Special Clubhouse for Luna

It was all hands on deck at the IMEX | EIC People & Planet Village on the show floor when attendees gathered to create the very special play space for Luna. In a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the finished Clubhouse was unveiled at IMEX America. Soon the Clubhouse will be delivered to Luna’s kindergarten where many more children will be able to benefit.

The completed Clubhouse was unveiled at IMEX America in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Luna herself was then introduced to her new play space via video call. Her thoughts? “Wow! That’s cool.”

IMEX America is currently taking place November 9 – 11 2021 at its new location – Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. It was preceded by Smart Monday, powered by MPI on November 8.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.