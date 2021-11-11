24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
IMEX America Attendees Build a Special Clubhouse for Luna

14 mins ago
by editor
2 min read
Special Build at IMEX America
There are few things more meaningful than supporting a sick child and bringing smiles to young faces. During the three days of IMEX America, the KLH Group invited attendees to a Clubhouse Build™, creating a special play space for Luna, a local Vegas child with pediatric cancer.

  1. It was all hands on deck at the IMEX | EIC People & Planet Village on the show floor when attendees gathered to create the very special play space for Luna.
  2. In a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the finished Clubhouse was unveiled at IMEX America.
  3. Soon the Clubhouse will be delivered to Luna’s kindergarten where many more children will be able to benefit.

Over 100 IMEX America attendees rolled up their sleeves to help with the building effort, taking place at the new IMEX | EIC People & Planet Village on the show floor.

The completed Clubhouse was unveiled at IMEX America in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Luna herself was then introduced to her new play space via video call. Her thoughts? “Wow! That’s cool.”

The Clubhouse will now be delivered to Luna’s kindergarten ensuring that hundreds more children will benefit.

IMEX America concludes today, November 11, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

IMEX America is currently taking place November 9 – 11 2021 at its new location – Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. It was preceded by Smart Monday, powered by MPI on November 8.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.

