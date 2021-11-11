UK aircraft charter firm Chapman Freeborn opens new Moscow office.

Moscow office to support growth and expansion plans in response to fast developing Russian market.

Chapman Freeborn have appointed Maxim Tsarev as Director General, Russia to lead the business in this new territory.

Chapman Freeborn Russia will focus on three key product areas: Cargo, Passenger and Private Jets and OBC (On Board Courier).

Eric Erbacher, Chapman Freeborn CEO says:

“Russia is a fast-developing market and is economically growing. Traditionally the main industries have been oil and gas, mining and machine manufacturing. We see aircraft building, aerospace production and tech as growing industries, as well as automotive and transport.

The move to open an office in Moscow is part of our long-term growth and expansion plans. Having Chapman Freeborn positioned in Moscow will allow us to far better work strategically with freight forwarders and support these growing markets with our product offering.”

Maxim Tsarev joins the business following 10 years at DSV Global Transport and Logistics, where he progressed to the position of DSV Air & Sea Russia Deputy, Managing Director.

Maxim Tsarev comments:

“I have always found the air freight and aviation part of transport and logistics the most exciting and interesting. It is fast-paced and dynamic, and you can see instant results from air transport. When the opportunity arose for me to join Chapman Freeborn, I jumped at it – to be involved from the start, with the new office opening here in Moscow, and the chance to develop and lead the strategy for the Russian market is an exciting challenge.”