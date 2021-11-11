24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Human Rights Netherlands Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Shopping Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Netherland’s new COVID-19 lockdown will be first in Western Europe since summer

28 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Netherland's new COVID-19 lockdown will be first in Western Europe since summer.
Netherland's new COVID-19 lockdown will be first in Western Europe since summer.
Written by Harry Johnson

Dutch officials have already reintroduced masks and expanded the list of venues that require a COVID-19 pass to gain access. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Dutch government is advised to impose new two-week nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.
  • The government of the Netherlands will make a decision on a new nationwide lockdown tomorrow.
  • Netherlands sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases with many hospitals overwhelmed by the number of patients.

The Netherlands could be the first country in Western Europe to impose nationwide lockdown restrictions since the summer of 2021, as the number of new COVID-19 cases spikes in the country.

National pandemic advisory panel, Dutch Outbreak Management Team (OMT), has advised the Dutch government to impose a two-week partial lockdown.

According to local news sources, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s cabinet is expected to take a decision on the advice on Friday.

The steps reportedly under consideration don’t include closing schools, but would involve cancelling events, as well as closing theatres and cinemas. Cafes and restaurants would also be told to restrict their opening hours.  

Following the proposed two-week lockdown, entrance to public places would be limited to people with a vaccination QR code or those who have recently recovered from the virus. 

News of the panel’s advice comes as the Netherlands sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, with many hospitals overwhelmed by the volume of patients. October’s data showed that 70% of those in intensive care were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. The median age of unvaccinated people in hospital was just 59, compared to 77 years for vaccinated patients. 

Dutch officials have already reintroduced masks and expanded the list of venues that require a COVID-19 pass to gain access. 

More than 84% of over-18s across the Netherlands have been given two shots against the virus, according to government data.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment