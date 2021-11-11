eTurboNews Correspondent to Speak at Important International Eco Tourism Conference

- The International Eco Tourism Conference is being held virtually online under the organization of the Taiwan Ecotourism Association.
- Srilal will be presenting the keynote address on day one of this important two-day event.
- The theme of the first session is “Response to the Developing Trend of Ecotourism under COVID-19.”
The conference, which will be held virtually/online, is being organized by the Taiwan Ecotourism Association (TEA). There will be three sessions spread over the two days, and many distinguished speakers will be presenting.
In session 1 under the theme “Response to the Developing Trend of Ecotourism under COVID-19,” Srilal will be delivering the keynote entitled “Protecting Biodiversity – Post COVID Tourism?”
Srilal was CEO of Serendib Leisure for over 10 years, and then spearheaded the Ceylon Chamber/EU project, SWITCH ASIA Greening Sri Lanka hotels successfully for four years. He is now retired and engages in consultancy work with the ADB, GiZ, and MDF (an Australian multi-country initiative). He serves on the boards of Laugfs Leisure and the Asian Eco Tourism Network.
Leave a Comment