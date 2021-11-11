eTurboNews Correspondent to Speak at Important International Eco Tourism Conference

The International Eco Tourism Conference is being held virtually online under the organization of the Taiwan Ecotourism Association. Srilal will be presenting the keynote address on day one of this important two-day event. The theme of the first session is “Response to the Developing Trend of Ecotourism under COVID-19.”

In session 1 under the theme “Response to the Developing Trend of Ecotourism under COVID-19,” Srilal will be delivering the keynote entitled “Protecting Biodiversity – Post COVID Tourism?”

Srilal was CEO of Serendib Leisure for over 10 years, and then spearheaded the Ceylon Chamber/EU project, SWITCH ASIA Greening Sri Lanka hotels successfully for four years. He is now retired and engages in consultancy work with the ADB, GiZ, and MDF (an Australian multi-country initiative). He serves on the boards of Laugfs Leisure and the Asian Eco Tourism Network.