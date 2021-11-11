24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
IMEX America Attendees Make a Run for Wellbeing

28 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
2 min read
Smiles all around at the IMEX American run.
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The energy of Las Vegas shone through the participants of the #IMEXrun which took place early today.

  1. Some very energetic people attending IMEX America representing 27 countries took to the Las Vegas Strip for an early morning run today.
  2. IMEX America is currently ongoing at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
  3. For those who missed the early morning workout, a spin around the IMEX America event show floor officially counts as a 1k lap.

It was a global gathering of IMEX America attendees with over 250 energetic people from 27 countries who ran, jogged or walked along the iconic Strip.

Some of the #IMEXrun participants

The 5k #IMEXrun, created and organized by Voqin and sponsored by simpleview, is an early morning opportunity to “sweatwork” as part of IMEX America, currently taking place at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, until November 11.

Miguel Assis, Voqin Partner, says: “We all need to invest in our health and not just enjoy social events and drinking cocktails. Then, for sure, the whole industry can be stronger and fitter together to face whatever the future holds.”

Fun fact: IMEX America attendees who were unable to join the run can still enjoy a dose of wellbeing. Walking just once around the IMEX America show floor is officially a 1k lap.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

