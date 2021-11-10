New Blossom Hotel Houston Opens its Doors

Houston’s newest luxury hotel soft opens with luxe amenities, guestrooms and suites, a rooftop pool, and plans for dining concepts led by two Michelin-starred chefs. The hotel introduces limited time offers in time for the holidays. Blossom Hotel Houston was awarded the COVID Hero Award in recognition for its support of the local community during the pandemic and the winter storm.

“Following a trying time for our city and state during the last 18 months, we at Blossom Hotel Houston are thrilled to debut the property to the public,” said Albert Ramirez, general manager of Blossom Hotel Houston. “We are proud to provide employment opportunities to the community and contribute to revitalizing the local economy all while offering our guests a luxurious yet comfortable stay with superb service and amenities.”

Blossom Hotel Houston was recently awarded the COVID Hero Award by Houston’s Asian Chamber of Commerce in recognition for its support of the local community during the pandemic and the winter storm earlier in the year. The hotel is also pleased to be named the Official Hotel for USA Table Tennis team. Under the agreement, the US National Table Tennis Team uniforms will display the logo of the Blossom Hotel Houston.

Blossom Hotel Houston is also thrilled to announce a partnership with the Houston Astronomical Society to host a series of stargazing events with the first set to take place on Thursday, November 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The “Lunar Evening” event, which is open to guests and the public, will take place on the rooftop pool deck of the hotel with stunning city views and unobstructed access to the night’s sky. The fall event kicks off a new series in the works with the non-profit organization where donated proceeds will benefit the Houston Astronomical Society’s community outreach and educational efforts.

From its central location near NRG Stadium, the popular museum district, shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, the new hotel welcomes guests to discover its exciting surrounding landmarks as well as feel renewed and refreshed onsite with luxe amenities, world-class hospitality, and fine dining. Additionally, as the only luxury boutique hotel neighboring the largest medical center in the world, the hotel offers guests an elevated hospitality experience while attending important appointments and procedures.

The 16-story hotel, which will stage its grand opening in early 2022, offers 267 elegant guestrooms and suites and more than 9,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event spaces. An on-site, state-of-the-art fitness center outfitted by Peloton® is accessible to guests 24-hours a day, as well as a multilingual concierge service that will meet any guest request with a level of personalized service expected from the finest boutique hotels. The hotel also features a stunning rooftop pool and lounge boasting sweeping views of downtown Houston.

The property’s sophisticated design includes a refined, minimalist style with a lunar-inspired color palette featuring dramatic lighting fixtures, an abundance of Carrera marble, unique tray ceilings, beach wood flooring and luxurious textures throughout the property. The guestrooms and suites feature spacious living areas with an abundance of natural light and are equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, top-of-the-line Samsung Smart TVs, Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso coffeemakers, Digital Newspapers with PressReader®, and marble bathrooms with rain showerheads and exclusive Aqua Di Parma™ amenities to meet and exceed the needs of business, leisure and medical-focused travelers.

Boasting over 9,000 square feet of meetings and events space, Blossom Hotel Houston has a multi-functional event venue level dedicated to business conferences of all different disciplines and industries as well as social events. The spectacular Luna Ballroom with floor to ceiling windows is equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual capabilities to easily accommodate virtual meetings and conferences and can entertain up to 250 people. The hotel offers nine additional event spaces with an abundance of natural light and flexible floor plans. For signature weddings crafted with artistic flair, Blossom Hotel Houston features an array of settings for couple’s special occasions.

In early 2022, Blossom Hotel Houston plans to offer guests and locals two distinct dining concepts in partnership with two celebrated Michelin-starred chefs. The property will also feature a welcoming lobby lounge that will serve culinary and beverage menus overseen by the chefs, as well as in-room dining for guests offering both international and American fare. Details on the culinary programming and the chefs behind the restaurants will soon be announced.

Blossom Hotel Houston is located at 7118 Bertner Avenue in Houston, Texas. In conjunction with the soft opening, the hotel is introducing holiday promotions between now and Dec 31, 2021. Guests can book holiday corporate parties and private dining events from USD95 per person onwards. Room bookings are available from USD289.00 onwards including complimentary parking.

For bookings and more information on Blossom Hotel Houston, please visit BlossomHouston.com.

About Blossom Hotel Houston

Blossom Hotel Houston offers an innovative international experience rooted deeply in Space City. The hotel puts guests just steps away from the largest medical center in the world and Houston’s top-notch businesses and entertainment venues, and as the closest luxury hotel to NRG Stadium, it is also minutes away from popular Houston attractions. Whether traveling for medical needs, business or pleasure, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston, which is also reflected in the hotel’s chic nods to the city’s aerospace roots, while taking advantage of the hotel’s retail shopping, two chef-focused restaurants, unmatched amenities and services, luxury guestrooms and a plethora of event and meeting spaces. For more information, please visit BlossomHouston.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.