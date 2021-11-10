New USO lounge supports service members at Pittsburgh International Airport.

United Service Organizations (USO) opened a new center in Pittsburgh International Airport.

On November 10, 2021, the United Service Organizations (USO) opened a new center in Pittsburgh International Airport to support the thousands of service members who travel through western Pennsylvania each year.

“The USO Pittsburgh Airport Center will provide a comforting place for military personnel passing through Pittsburgh to relax and recharge,” said Rebecca Parkes, USO northeast regional president. “We are grateful to the Allegheny County Airport Authority for helping us establish a USO center that will serve our heroes in uniform. No matter where service members may be traveling, those who pass through Pittsburgh International Airport can count on the USO to provide a warm welcome.”

The new airport center was made possible through the generous support of the American public. The USO is also grateful for donations from Sheetz and other donors, which made the dream of having a USO center at the airport become a reality.

The USO will assume the operation of the airport’s Military Lounge in Concourse C, which has been serving service members since 2008. The lounge receives nearly 1,000 visitors annually. The Airport Authority operates Pittsburgh International Airport.

“Thank you to all of our service members who sacrifice so much for our nation,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “This is a great partnership between the USO and the airport. We are grateful for their work, which provides a welcoming center for those departing from and arriving to our region.”

Dedicated volunteers staff the center to ensure service members have access to amenities, including:

Complimentary individually wrapped snacks and beverages

$10 food voucher provided by ACAA Charitable Foundation

Seating areas with cable TVs

Rest area with fully reclining chairs

Computer lab area with computers, printer, and internet access

Gaming system

Kids’ area with toys

“We are proud to continue our commitment to the Pittsburgh region, especially our community of active duty and reserve military members and their families,” said Allegheny County Airport Authority Senior Vice President of Public Safety, Operations, and Maintenance Travis McNichols, an Air Force veteran. “The center will provide service members with a comfortable place to wait for flights and reconnect with loved ones while in transit.”

The new USO Center was celebrated with an opening ceremony Wednesday that included regional dignitaries and veterans from the Airport Authority.