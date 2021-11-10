Flights to AlUla from Dubai and Kuwait on flynas now

Starting from November 19, 2021, the first international routes into AlUla will take off from Dubai and Kuwait.

Flynas, the Saudi national air carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, has announced its latest flights expansion including the first ever direct international flights into AlUla International Airport.

Starting from 19th November 2021, the first international routes into AlUla will take off from Dubai and Kuwait. Domestic routes added as part of the expansion include Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah. The announcement marks the first time that international travelers will enjoy direct access to one of the most significant archeological and historical sites in the world.

The first flight to AlUla will be inaugurated on 19th November 2021, from Dubai International Airport during a special ceremony that will celebrate the history and heritage of AlUla and promote flynas’ award-winning air travel services.

Commenting on this milestone, CEO at flynas Mr. Bander Almohanna said, “We are excited to make AlUla more accessible to all travelers in the region, a destination that is truly unique and never fails to impress even the most experienced travelers.” He then added, “We are confident that our partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla will be one of many contributing factors to achieving the ambitious targets of Saudi Vision 2030 advancing the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional and global tourism destination.”

Phillip Jones, Chief Destination Management and Marketing Officer for Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) commented, “For millennia, AlUla has been a crossroads of civilizations. Our ancient oasis has welcomed travelers and settlers to share commodities, ideas and build communities. Today is a huge milestone for AlUla as we will once again be on the international travelers route. Visitors can directly access AlUla with flynas direct flights from Dubai and Kuwait we look to introducing more visitors to the monumentality of the destination.”

The schedule of international and domestic flights from/to AlUla will be:

4 weekly flights between AlUla & Riyadh

3 weekly flights between AlUla & Dubai

3 weekly flights between AlUla & Jeddah

3 weekly flights between AlUla & Dammam

2 weekly flights between AlUla & Kuwait

With this new milestone, flynas reiterates its commitment towards offering attractive and in-demand destination options that meet its passenger’s expectations. Furthermore, flynas seeks to keep pace with the growing demand in the travel and tourism industry that is anticipated to witness a major rebound in the coming phase as countries continue to recover from the unprecedented repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.