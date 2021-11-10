Top US locations to save money by staying in a hotel over Airbnb.

The vacation rental sites offer unique stays with stories to tell, and let hosts make some extra cash while they’re out of town, but is it really still that cheap?

The average nightly price of a double hotel room near Waikiki Beach is just $74, while for a similar Airbnb stay, it would cost you $271.

Overnight stay near Grand Teton National Park would typically cost just $231 in a hotel but a whopping $847 in an Airbnb.

Everyone needs a break once in a while, and vacations are a sure-fire way to relax and make new memories. However, vacation costs can add up before you realize and most of us would rather splurge on life-changing events, souvenirs, and exotic food, instead of blowing the budget on a room.

It’s difficult to know which type of accommodation is best for your budget. With Airbnb available in almost every city, from London to Hong Kong, it’s easier than ever to rent.

Industry experts analyzed the prices of Airbnb listings and hotels in 80 top travel destinations, in the US and around the world, to reveal which is a more budget-friendly way to stay.

1. Waikiki Beach, Hawaii

Percentage Saving: 72.86%

This stunning Hawaiian paradise is nestled inside the Honolulu neighborhood on Oahu Island. Famous for its white-sand beaches and calm deep blue oceans, Waikiki attracts thousands of tourists every year and is the island’s main holiday area.

Although the area has over 300 Airbnb locations, hotels and resorts dominate the coastline. Their prices vary significantly and access to luxuries like a pool and a spa can mean you end up paying much more.

Yet the average nightly price of a double hotel room near Waikiki Beach is just $74, while for a similar Airbnb stay, it would cost you $271! For a 72.9% markup, holiday-goers would be better off choosing the traditional option.

2. Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Percentage Saving: 72.79%

When you think of the United States’ national parks, Yellowstone, Yosemite or Zion probably spring to mind. However, the equally captivating landscape of Grand Teton national park attracts masses of adventure-seeking tourists.