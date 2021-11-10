Wrongful Death Case Now Filed for Astroworld Music Festival Tragedy

The case is filed on behalf of Maria Pena in Harris County, Texas. Following the Friday night event, she lost her 23 year old son, Rudy Pena.

The lawsuit alleges that early during the event concertgoers breached perimeter barriers to enter the venue and later crowds rushed the stage while Travis Scott performed. The allegations further indicate the overcrowding left attendees gasping for air with some losing consciousness. Despite these events unfolding and while emergency vehicles attempted to reach those in distress, the show went on.

The lawsuit asserts numerous issues amount to negligence and gross negligence of the Defendants and seeks more than $1,000,000.00 in damages.