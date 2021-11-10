24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
New Texas Chicken Joint Making it Big in Cambodia

7 mins ago
by editor
Texas Chicken, one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains globally, continues to bring its bold Texas flavors to Cambodia and recently opened its newest location. The restaurant located at Monivong Blvd., Sangkat Srah Chok, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, opened to the public on Monday, October 4, 2021. Texas Chicken franchisee TH F&B Co. Ltd. owns and operates the location.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our presence in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing our bold Texas flavors to residents and visitors,” said Russ Sumrall, Senior Vice President, International Strategic Development for the franchisor of the Texas ChickenTM  brand. “Our fans continue to show their love and loyalty to our brand, and we are proud to bring our signature hand-battered and double-breaded chicken, freshly baked honey-butter biscuits, and homemade sides to even more communities around the world. F&B’s knowledge and experience in the market and within the foodservice industry are incredibly valuable and will help contribute to our vitality in Cambodia.”

The exclusive franchise agreement with TH F&B Co. Ltd, announced last year, continues to succeed as new Texas Chicken locations are added. The agreement leverages TH F&B’s existing infrastructure and operations expertise from managing over 10 global F&B brands in Cambodia. 

Texas Chicken currently has five locations in Cambodia that are located throughout Phnom Penh with many more planned as Texas Chicken continues to bring the flavorful legendary taste of Texas to Cambodia and the world.

