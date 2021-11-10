IMEX America Found Guilty! New Meetings and Conventions Are Back!

A humbled and proud IMEX Founder Ray Bloom was in the media room at IMEX America in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Hotel Convention Center today.

He did it! IMEX did it!



IMEX America was asking meeting professionals to come, and World of Tourism responded by showcasing in Las Vegas at IMEX AMERICA 2021.

A busy floor, buyers, exhibitors, and tourism professionals flew to Sin City today to show the world: The Meeting and Incentive Industry is back in full force.

eTurboNews and the World Tourism Network are among the exhibitors.

WTN members visiting the WTN stand shared their experiences.

Suresh Nakarmi of Shakti Travels and Tours in Nepal said: “We’re to meet old friends and write big business. There are bright times on the horizon for the global travel and tourism industry.”

“We have many bookings for Bali secured for next year, said Rico Tandage.

This was echoed in three press conferences by Destination International, the Discover Puerto Rico CEO announcing one record after record, and Visit California today.

Watch scenes from Day 1: