New Luxury: The Tasman Announces Australia Debut

The opening will invite travelers and explorers to Hobart on a transformative experience inspired by the unique local culture of Australia’s island state. Situated in the historic centre of Hobart, The Tasman will be located on Salamanca Place with an elegant fronting on Murray Street, just steps from the famous Salamanca Markets, St David’s Park and the vibrant waterfront of Sullivan’s Cove. The highly anticipated arrival of the hotel promises to bring the rich local character of the city to life, linking the city’s pioneering past to the captivating contemporary culture.

Offering a unique architectural experience that blends the site’s historical legacy with a striking modern vision, guests of The Tasman will have a rare opportunity to experience three distinct eras of design within the 152-room hotel brought together by award-winning Australian architects FJMT and interiors by Joseph Pang Design. The ensemble of buildings that make up The Tasman includes the original 1840s Heritage Building, the Art Deco Building dating back to the 1940s, and the contemporary, glass ensconced Pavilion Building.

The guest rooms and suites are designed to showcase the rich architectural narrative of the property and feature details that reflect each period of design in a seamless, layered experience. From carefully restored heritage details such as convict-hewn sandstone walls and heritage gas fireplaces, to native Tasmanian Sassafras timber design details, each of the guest rooms and suites integrate Hobart’s culture while overlooking panoramic city views.

The hotel will have three distinct dining concepts, including signature restaurant, Peppina, created by renowned Tasmanian Chef Massimo Mele. Cocktail bar and spirits library, Mary Mary, will offer an old-world bar experience reimagined for modern times. Deco Lounge offers a refined space to relish the signature High Tea experience in a residential setting that spills out onto a terrace overlooking Parliament Square.

Guests will be emboldened to discover the epicurean experiences Tasmania has to offer, unearthing the stories behind its celebrated produce and exploring the unchartered wilderness of the island beyond. A Clefs d’Or concierge will showcase exclusive producer visits on the island, with epicurean moments to be experienced within the hotel, including apple brandy tasting, house aged in freshly coopered barrels made-to-order, hosted within the captivating historic spaces to be discovered at The Tasman.