First 100% Digitally Designed Russian Helicopter Takes to the Skies

2 hours ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The modernized Ka-226T light helicopter, which is being developed by the “Russian Helicopters” Holding Company (a part of Rostec State Corporation), began flight tests and completed its maiden flight at the flight-testing complex of the National Helicopter Center “Mil and Kamov.”

  1. This is the first Russian helicopter, the design documentation of which was fully digitalized.
  2. The upgraded helicopter was presented for the first time at the international aerospace show MAKS-2021.
  3. It will make its international premiere at the upcoming Dubai Airshow 2021 being held from November 14-18 in Dubai, UAE.

Andrey Boginsky, Director General of Russian Helicopters Holding Company, reported on the progress of the Ka-226T light helicopter modernization project during a working meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. For the first time, the upgraded helicopter was presented at the international aerospace show MAKS-2021, and the international premiere of the modernized Ka-226T will take place at the upcoming Dubai Airshow 2021, which will be held from November 14 to 18 in Dubai (UAE).

“The modernized Ka-226T is the first helicopter in Russia to be manufactured according to digital design documentation. This initiative made it possible to significantly reduce time for building the machine and to start flight tests in a short time. At the end of this week, the updated Ka-226T will debut at international exhibitions as part of Dubai Airshow 2021, and we are confident that it will arouse genuine interest among foreign customers due to its excellent flight performance, allowing it to operate at altitudes up to 6.5 kilometers, versatility, convenience and safety,” commented a representative of Rostec aviation cluster,” he said.

Thanks to its key feature – adaptability to high altitude flights – the Ka-226T modernization project received the operating name of “Climber.” The aircraft airframe features a new design with significantly improved aerodynamics which distinguishes it from previous models of the Ka-226 family. The fuselage of an improved aerodynamic shape is made using modern lightweight materials. Ka-226T has received a new rotor head, blades, and main gearbox, as well as a shockproof emergency-resistant fuel system, which meets increased safety requirements.

