Boeing 777X arrives in Dubai for 2021 Dubai Airshow

12 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Boeing 777-9 flight test airplane makes its international debut, flying nonstop from Seattle to the United Arab Emirates.

  • Boeing 777X will be on display at the Dubai Airshow starting November 14, 2021.
  • Building on the best of the industry-leading 777 and 787 Dreamliner families, the 777-9 will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet.
  • The 777X family has a total of 351 orders and commitments from eight leading customers around the globe.

The new Boeing 777X arrived at Dubai World Central at 14:02 p.m. (GST) today, ahead of the upcoming Dubai Airshow. The airplane will be on static display and featured in the show’s flying program starting November 14.

The 777-9 flight test airplane made a nearly 15-hour nonstop flight from Seattle’s Boeing Field to Dubai, the first international flight and longest flight to date for the 777X as it continues to undergo a rigorous test program.

Building on the best of the industry-leading 777 and 787 Dreamliner families, the 777-9 will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 10% better fuel use, emissions and operating costs than the competition and an exceptional passenger experience. The 777X family has a total of 351 orders and commitments from eight leading customers around the globe. First delivery of the airplane is expected in late 2023.

Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company’s core values of safety, quality and integrity.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

