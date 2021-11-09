Boeing 777X arrives in Dubai for 2021 Dubai Airshow.

Boeing 777X will be on display at the Dubai Airshow starting November 14, 2021.

Building on the best of the industry-leading 777 and 787 Dreamliner families, the 777-9 will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet.

The 777X family has a total of 351 orders and commitments from eight leading customers around the globe.

The new Boeing 777X arrived at Dubai World Central at 14:02 p.m. (GST) today, ahead of the upcoming Dubai Airshow. The airplane will be on static display and featured in the show’s flying program starting November 14.

The 777-9 flight test airplane made a nearly 15-hour nonstop flight from Seattle’s Boeing Field to Dubai, the first international flight and longest flight to date for the 777X as it continues to undergo a rigorous test program.

First delivery of the airplane is expected in late 2023.

