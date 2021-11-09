Qatar Airways hosts 54th Annual General Meeting of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization in Doha.

The 54th Annual General Meeting of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization is the first in-person AACO AGM since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director General of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization, the Director General for Mobility and Transport/European Commission, and the Director General of IATA are also participating in this landmark event.

As the aviation industry continues to navigate some of the most uncertain market conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a more critical moment to come together as a unified voice on the path to recovery.

Qatar Airways welcomes industry leaders, international and regional aviation organizations, airline manufacturers and air transport executives from around the world to Doha as it hosts the 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO).

The landmark event is the first in-person AACO AGM since the COVID-19 pandemic. It is being hosted under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport of the State of Qatar, and at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways.

This important summit will see senior aviation decision-makers – including the CEOs of member airlines – gather for three days, from 10-12 November 2021, to discuss the strategic aviation issues in the region, including the challenges and impact of COVID-19, as the industry works together for a safe, secure, and sustainable restart and recovery of the aviation sector.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “As the aviation industry continues to navigate some of the most uncertain market conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a more critical moment to come together as a unified voice on the path to recovery. That is why Qatar Airways is proud to host the 54th AACO AGM – a platform for our regional Arab bloc of air carriers to collectively ensure that our industry emerges from this unprecedented crisis stronger than ever.”

AACO Secretary General, Mr. Abdul Wahab Teffaha said: “After a year and a half of unexpected disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that impacted all aspects of life, it is very fitting that we meet for AACO’s 54th Annual General Meeting in a state that views aviation as a major contributor to economic growth and job creation. My appreciation and gratitude go to His Excellency Minister Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti for bestowing his patronage on this General Assembly and His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al-Baker for hosting this Assembly with the genuine hospitality that we always enjoy in the State of Qatar and with our host Qatar Airways.”