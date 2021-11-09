IMEX America Launch: New Strength and Solidarity

IMEX America is a milestone for the meetings industry being the first international event to open after the lifting of the US travel ban. This year’s event marks a decade of successful shows and is the first in over 2 years since the pandemic. The event takes place in its new home at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, running from today through November 11.

Doing business sits at the heart of the show and this year is no exception with two thirds of existing appointments made for the purpose of researching or to discuss a specific event – a clear sign that buyers are planning ahead with the intention of kickstarting business and an eye on 2022 and beyond.

In another sign of confidence for the sector, the 2,250+ exhibiting companies have a truly global reach, spanning over 200 countries with representation from Europe, Latin America and Asia sitting alongside North America across the show floor (all 400,000 sq ft of it!).

Of the returning exhibitors, 16% have invested in a larger presence at the show – some, including Baltimore, EventsAir, Boise and St Louis, have increased their stand space by 100% or more compared to the previous show in 2019.

Welcome to IMEX America.

This year the show welcomes new exhibitors from across the destination, hotel and tech sectors from A to (almost) Z including: Amadeus River Cruises, Hopin, Louisiana, MeetingPlay, Minneapolis, Iberostar Hotel & Resorts and VenuIQ. The dedicated Tech Area of the show is the largest ever, reflecting the sector’s growing demand for, and investment in, event technology.

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, says: “We last held the show over two years ago and we launch today with a global roster of exhibitors and buyers, over 200 education sessions, plus a new venue. To say I’m excited is an understatement!

“After 10 years Las Vegas really is like a second home, and I know that’s a sentiment that will be shared by thousands of people in our community here this week. For those of us who live and breathe meetings, events and incentive travel it’s remarkable to see our industry burst back into life.

“Numbers, appointments and business deals aside, I’m confident we’ll look back on this 10th edition of IMEX America as a tipping point for the industry. Digital and hybrid clearly have their place, but nothing beats that visceral feeling of being on the show floor meeting partners, buyers and suppliers from all over the globe and knowing that leads directly to job creation, professional development, industry advancement and most important of all, positive economic impact the world over.”

IMEX America continues until November 11.

