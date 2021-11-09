24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hospitality Industry Meeting Industry News Meetings News Sustainability News Tourism Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

A Look Behind the Stunning Scenes of Sustainable IMEX America

3 hours ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Tour to the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array.
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

This takes “behind the scenes” to new levels! MGM Resorts hosted a tour for IMEX America attendees to their Mega Solar Array for a close-up look at the site which powers their Las Vegas properties.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. This trip took place in the desert at a 640-acre site in Nevada and was a part of Smart Monday at IMEX America.
  2. There, the attendees had the chance to see how solar electricity is generated through the use of 300,000+ solar panels.
  3. This was just one tour of many produced by IMEX as part of its professional development and social event program.

The trip to the 640-acre site in the desert was part of Smart Monday, powered by MPI.

The group of 25 attendees visited the stunning natural setting to discover how solar electricity is generated by the 300,000+ panels, how it is distributed into the grid for MGM properties, and how it helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enables more climate friendly events.

IMEX America is currently taking place at MGM property, Mandalay Bay, from November 9 – 11.

The tour was just one of many produced by IMEX and its various partners as part of its professional development and social event program marking the 10th edition of the world-leading trade show for the global business events industry.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment