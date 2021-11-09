A Look Behind the Stunning Scenes of Sustainable IMEX America

This trip took place in the desert at a 640-acre site in Nevada and was a part of Smart Monday at IMEX America. There, the attendees had the chance to see how solar electricity is generated through the use of 300,000+ solar panels. This was just one tour of many produced by IMEX as part of its professional development and social event program.

The trip to the 640-acre site in the desert was part of Smart Monday, powered by MPI.

The group of 25 attendees visited the stunning natural setting to discover how solar electricity is generated by the 300,000+ panels, how it is distributed into the grid for MGM properties, and how it helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enables more climate friendly events.

IMEX America is currently taking place at MGM property, Mandalay Bay, from November 9 – 11.

The tour was just one of many produced by IMEX and its various partners as part of its professional development and social event program marking the 10th edition of the world-leading trade show for the global business events industry.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.