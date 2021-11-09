Top Destinations for Lovers of Classic Architecture

To find some of the world’s top designations for lovers of classic architecture, make sure to read on.

Úbeda, Spain

The UNESCO World Heritage site of Úbeda, found in the Jaén region of Spain, is definitely worth a visit for lovers of buildings that are created in the classic Renaissance style. This style, once the norm in Spain, is now all but extinct, but it fills the streets from one end of the city to the other, meaning you’d never be too far away from it.

Acting as the gate of Andalusia, a gate that is filled with a sea of unique olive trees, no less, this is the perfect place to visit if you want to truly see and experience the untouched, unbeaten history of Spain. Its twin village, Baeza, located only 10 kilometres away, isn’t too bad either!

St. Petersburg, Russia

There is probably no better place for lovers of classic architecture to head on this earth than St. Petersburg. Here, you’ll find yourself very much immersed in the Rococo movement, a styling that came to prominence in the 18th century in France but soon found it’s way to Russia. What you’ll find when you feast your eyes upon the buildings of St. Petersburg that are styled in the Rococo fashion are thick curves alongside pale colors. If you’re a professional architect, then you’d be sure to leave this city with some divine inspiration in regards to your next designing task.

Nairobi, Kenya

In Nairobi, Kenya there can be found one of the world’s finest remaining ‘English country’ houses. The gorgeous Giraffe Manor house is open for anybody to come and see it. In fact, it’s open for anybody to come and stay in it! Upon a stay here, not only will you see architecture that tells a thousand stories as it harks back to 1930s colonial era, but you’ll also see a number of different types of wildlife walking across the house’s elegant lawns. As you have probably already guessed, you’d come across your fair share of giraffes, but as well giraffes, you will also likely see a number of smaller ones, too, such as warthogs and peacocks.

From Spain to Russia to Kenya, there can be found specific areas and buildings that, when seen, will sit in the mind’s eye of true architect lovers for years to come. All over the world, in all the continents, there can be found architecture that has stood the test of time and has now become art. So, what’s stopping you from going out there and seeing it all?