Lithuania to declare state of emergency on Belarusian border over illegal migrants invasion.

European Union countries accuse Minsk of deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for more sanctions against Belarus.

The government of Lithuania, at today’s meeting, has declared the introduction of a state of emergency in the regions bordering neighboring Belarus due to a flood of illegal migrants, directed and abetted by Belarusian authorities, attempting to illegibly cross the border into EU Baltic state.

“The decision was made taking into account the aggravation of the situation in the border region, we are submitting it for the parliament’s approval,” Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said. According to the current procedure, a state of emergency can be declared by the Seimas (parliament) at the petition of the government.

According to the proposal of the Ministry of the Interior, the state of emergency will be effective beginning at midnight on November 10 in the border area and within 5 kilometers from it as well as at the places of accommodation for migrants from African and Asian countries who penetrated into Lithuania through Belarus.

Meanwhile, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he thinks more migrants could be expected from Afghanistan soon.

According to Lukashenko, migrants from Afghanistan have reached Belarus via Central Asian republics and via Russia.

Illegal migrants them promptly directed and sometimes escorted by Belarusian authorities to the Polish and Lithuanian borders.

The situation at the Polish-Belarusian border deteriorated dramatically on Monday, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border. Some of them tried to tear down the barbed wire fence and break through into Poland. Polish law enforcers used tear gas to stop the migrants.