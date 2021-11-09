24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Belarus Breaking News Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Crime Government News Human Rights Lithuania Breaking News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Lithuania to declare state of emergency on Belarusian border over illegal migrants invasion

19 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Lithuania to declare state of emergency on Belarusian border over illegal migrants invasion.
Lithuania to declare state of emergency on Belarusian border over illegal migrants invasion.
Written by Harry Johnson

According to the current procedure, a state of emergency can be declared by the Seimas (parliament) at the petition of the government.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • The State of Emergency regime is proposed to be declared for at least one month.
  • Large number of illegal migrants directed and abetted by Belarusian authorities attempting to cross into Lithuania.
  • European Union countries accuse Minsk of deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for more sanctions against Belarus. 

The government of Lithuania, at today’s meeting, has declared the introduction of a state of emergency in the regions bordering neighboring Belarus due to a flood of illegal migrants, directed and abetted by Belarusian authorities, attempting to illegibly cross the border into EU Baltic state.

“The decision was made taking into account the aggravation of the situation in the border region, we are submitting it for the parliament’s approval,” Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said. According to the current procedure, a state of emergency can be declared by the Seimas (parliament) at the petition of the government.

According to the proposal of the Ministry of the Interior, the state of emergency will be effective beginning at midnight on November 10 in the border area and within 5 kilometers from it as well as at the places of accommodation for migrants from African and Asian countries who penetrated into Lithuania through Belarus.

The State of Emergency regime is proposed to be declared for at least one month.

Meanwhile, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he thinks more migrants could be expected from Afghanistan soon.

According to Lukashenko, migrants from Afghanistan have reached Belarus via Central Asian republics and via Russia.

Illegal migrants them promptly directed and sometimes escorted by Belarusian authorities to the Polish and Lithuanian borders.

European Union countries accuse Minsk of deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for more sanctions against Belarus. 

The situation at the Polish-Belarusian border deteriorated dramatically on Monday, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border. Some of them tried to tear down the barbed wire fence and break through into Poland. Polish law enforcers used tear gas to stop the migrants.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment