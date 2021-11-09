24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Kazakhstan Breaking News Kyrgyzstan Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Flights from Nur-Sultan to Bishkek on Air Astana now

36 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Flights from Nur-Sultan to Bishkek on Air Astana now.
Flights from Nur-Sultan to Bishkek on Air Astana now.
Written by Harry Johnson

All passengers travelling to Kyrgyzstan, including citizens of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, children from the age of six and transit passengers, must present a PCR certificate with a negative result, with test undertaken with within 72 hours prior to departure. Fully vaccinated passengers exempt from this requirement.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Air Astana to resume direct flights to Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek starting on November 17, 2021. 
  • Air Astana will be using Embraer E190-E2 aircraft on Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan – Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan route.
  • Nur-Sultan – Bishkek flights will initially be operating twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Air Astana will resume direct flights from Nur-Sultan to Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek on 17th November 2021.

The services will initially be operated using Air Astana Embraer E190-E2 aircraft twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays, with an additional two frequencies on Mondays and Fridays commencing in December.

Services between Almaty to Bishkek are already operating daily.

Embraer E190-E2 aircraft have premium economy and economy class cabin configuration, with premium economy passengers being offered priority check-in and boarding, increased baggage allowance, business class menu and business lounge access.

All passengers travelling to Kyrgyzstan, including citizens of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, children from the age of six and transit passengers, must present a PCR certificate with a negative result, with test undertaken with within 72 hours prior to departure. Fully vaccinated passengers exempt from this requirement.

Air Astana is the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, based in Almaty. It operates scheduled, domestic and international services on 64 routes from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hub, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment