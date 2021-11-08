Tweed-New Haven Airport to Tampa flights on Avelo Airlines now.

This service on Boeing Next Generation 737-700 aircraft operates Monday, Friday and Saturday.

The flight departs HVN at 2:30 p.m. arriving TPA at 5:25 p.m.

The returning flight departs TPA at 6:15 p.m. arriving HVN at 9:00 p.m.

Avelo Airlines will soar to its third Florida destination today from Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) — Tampa Bay.

“We are excited to depart for Avelo’s third Florida destination this afternoon,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “We’re making it easier and more convenient for Southern Connecticut residents to get to Tampa. With our very low introductory fares, Tampa and the other five sun-soaked Florida destinations Avelo serves are now more affordable than ever.”

This service on Boeing Next Generation 737-700 aircraft operates Monday, Friday and Saturday. The flight departs HVN at 2:30 p.m. arriving TPA at 5:25 p.m. The returning flight departs TPA at 6:15 p.m. arriving HVN at 9:00 p.m.

“Today’s first departure destined for Tampa Bay is yet another exciting milestone in our rapidly-growing partnership with Avelo here at HVN,” said Tweed-New Haven Airport Executive Director Sean Scanlon. “The energy here at the airport and in the community in the last few days has been incredible as we kick off a new and more vibrant era at HVN.”

Avelo Airlines initiated service from its East Coast base at HVN last Wednesday (November 3) with its inaugural flight to Orlando. Tampa Bay is the third of six popular Florida destinations Avelo Airlines serves from HVN. In addition to Fort Lauderdale (which initiated service last Friday), Orlando and Tampa Bay, Avelo will begin flying to Fort Myers, Palm Beach and Sarasota in the days and weeks ahead.

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut travelers, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN’s adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut’s most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Avelo is the first airline to offer nonstop flights between HVN and Florida. Avelo’s arrival to HVN also marks the largest expansion of service at HVN in more than 30 years. Avelo is investing $1.2 million to help upgrade and modernize facilities and operations as part of an overall $100 million project at HVN. The airport expansion will include a new terminal and extended runway spearheaded by airport operator Avports.

Over the past 90 days, Avelo has hired more than 85 HVN-based Crewmembers (what the airline calls its employees), including flight attendants, pilots, airport customer service representatives, operations-related roles, as well as managers and supervisors. Avelo and HVN expect to have more than 100 aviation professionals based at the airport by the end of this year.