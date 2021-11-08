Welcome back to IMEX America Now Just One Day Away

In just one day, IMEX America opens in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay. This is the 10th edition of the IMEX America event which will run from November 9-11. This important event is being billed as a “homecoming for the industry,” and is the first international event to take place in America after the US lifted its international travel ban.

The show is held November 9 – 11 in Las Vegas, preceded, by Smart Monday, powered by MPI, taking place today. A large cross-section of the global business events community will be coming together to collaborate, do business and learn during this milestone moment for the sector.

IMEX America has been billed as a “homecoming for the industry,” and there is much cause for celebration over the next few days – not only does IMEX America have a new home, Mandalay Bay, it is also the 10th edition of the show.

The IMEX concept was launched in September 2001 with its first show in April 2003 in Frankfurt in Messe Frankfurt’s largest hall in 2005 and then IMEX America opened in Las Vegas in October 2011.

The unique hosted buyer program, online appointment system, business-first ethos, and partnership approach sets IMEX apart. The event vision is that of a world where good business transcends borders and where global meeting planners and suppliers can easily connect.

The aim of IMEX has always been to be more than an exhibition organizer. IMEX has placed itself at the heart of the meetings industry, and designed its shows to help participants learn, connect, and do business. Initiatives that have been with IMEX since its launch include the awards program, Association Focus, the Future Leaders and Policy (formerly Politicians) Forums – now joined by events including Exclusively Corporate, She Means Business, and Smart Monday.

IMEX’s education program has grown from 30 seminars at its first show to 200-plus at each show today. The IMEX Group has worked alongside partners to develop events – and in turn these partners have brought their own events to the IMEX shows, from SITE Nite and MPI Rendezvous to annual ICCA member meetings. IMEX continues to refine its event line up as the industry changes and grows.

While the industry may have changed over the last decade or so, what hasn’t changed is people’s desire to come together. Strong personal relationships within the industry are central to the success of the IMEX shows. Although the IMEX team has more than quadrupled in staff size, most of the original pioneers are still part of the team and family.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.

