New York JFK flights to Lisbon on TAP Air Portugal now.

TAP Air Portugal is once again operating from all 7 of its US gateways with the return of service from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport last night. With daily service from JFK through January and for the summer season, New Yorkers will have three daily flights to Lisbon on TAP, from JFK and Newark Liberty International.

TAP will operate daily nonstops from JFK from November 7 through January 31, 2022, reducing to four flights weekly (on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) from February 2 through March 25. JFK service will operate daily again for summer, starting March 27.

The new flight, TP 210, will depart JFK at 10pm, arriving in Lisbon at 9:30am, the following morning. The returning flight, TP 209, will leave Lisbon at 5pm, arriving at JFK at 8pm.

The new route will be operated with TAP’s Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, featuring the new Airspace by Airbus cabin.

The cabin’s configuration and design create an updated, modern mood, with seats with deeper recline in Economy, in seat cover shades of green and gray, and with more legroom in EconomyXtra, in shades of green and red.

The seat pitch in regular economy is 31 inches, while EconomyXtra offers an additional three inches of legroom, for a pitch of 34 inches. The A330-900neo features 168 seats in Economy and 96 seats in EconomyXtra.

In TAP’s Executive business class, TAP offers 34 new fully-flat reclining chairs that are more than six feet long when fully reclined. TAP’s business class seats include outlets for both USBs and individual electrical plugs, connections for headphones, individual reading lights, and more space – including more storage room.

TAP’s 10 North American gateways currently comprise Boston, Cancun, Chicago, Miami, Montreal, Newark, New York (JFK), San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC (Dulles). On December 11, TAP Air Portugal will also introduce its first Caribbean operations, with nonstop service between Lisbon and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, TAP’s 11th North American gateway.