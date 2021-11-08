24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Man attempts to start fire on Japanese high-speed train

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

The fire-starter, who did not resist arrest, later told the police that he “tried to copy” the Halloween knife and arson attack on a train in Tokyo last month, which saw a 24-year-old man dressed as the Joker injure 17 passengers before being arrested.

  • Man tried to set a Japanese high-speed train on fire in bizarre Monday attack.
  • Arsonist was arrested by Japanese police who boarded the train immediately after an emergency stop.
  • Monday morning incident led to delay in train services of up to 50 minutes.

A 69-year-old man was arrested after poring out inflammable liquid and attempting to start a fire on a high-speed train in Japan.

About 30 passengers were travelling in the same car as the arsonist at the time of the incident on Monday morning. All passengers managed to escape safely to the other cars while a train’s conductor put out the fire.

Arsonist was arrested by Japanese police who boarded the train immediately after it made an emergency stop.

Today’s incident led to delays in train services of up to 50 minutes.

There was a slew of similar attacks in Japan lately. As recently as mid-October, a man stabbed two other passengers at a train station in Tokyo. In August this year a stabbing spree on a commuter train in the Japanese capital left nine people injured.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

