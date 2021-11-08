Man attempts to start fire on Japanese high-speed train

Man tried to set a Japanese high-speed train on fire in bizarre Monday attack.

A 69-year-old man was arrested after poring out inflammable liquid and attempting to start a fire on a high-speed train in Japan.

About 30 passengers were travelling in the same car as the arsonist at the time of the incident on Monday morning. All passengers managed to escape safely to the other cars while a train’s conductor put out the fire.

The fire-starter, who did not resist arrest, later told the police that he “tried to copy” the Halloween knife and arson attack on a train in Tokyo last month, which saw a 24-year-old man dressed as the Joker injure 17 passengers before being arrested.

Today’s incident led to delays in train services of up to 50 minutes.

There was a slew of similar attacks in Japan lately. As recently as mid-October, a man stabbed two other passengers at a train station in Tokyo. In August this year a stabbing spree on a commuter train in the Japanese capital left nine people injured.