Indian tourists set to be highly sought-after

7 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

The growth within India’s economy will directly contribute to a boost in the middle-class population, resulting in increased wealth and disposable income for years to come.

  • Tourism development typically thrives in developing economies, and India’s future looks bright.
  • India’s improving infrastructure and developing low-cost airline market means outbound travel is both affordable and accessible.
  • 56% of Indians said that ‘affordability’ and ‘accessibility’ were key considerations when purchasing a holiday. 

Indian tourists will be some of the most desirable travelers, given India’s growing economy, young population and rising middle class, according to travel industry analysts. The experts note that the country is projected to reach record levels of 29 million outbound trips by 2025 – a buoyant outlook considering the strains of COVID-19.

Before the pandemic, India was one of the most important and sought-after tourism source markets globally, and was a key target for major players such as VisitBritain and Tourism Australia.

While the COVID-19 crisis put considerable strain on the country’s economy and tourism industry, Indian travelers are expected to be ready to travel once more.

India’s economy will continue to build on its success, after an initial lull in 2020. Current projections show the national GDP of India will reach $4 trillion, 50% higher than 2021 levels, according to the latest data.

The growth within India’s economy will directly contribute to a boost in the middle-class population, resulting in increased wealth and disposable income for years to come.

Tourism development typically thrives in developing economies, and India’s future looks bright – providing it can avoid further COVID-19 outbreaks and subsequent lockdowns. It poses an excellent opportunity for destination marketers, which can capitalize on the country’s growing population, comprising Gen Z and millennials (approximately 51%). These generations are inclined to travel. Furthermore, India’s improving infrastructure and developing low-cost airline market means outbound travel is both affordable and accessible.

According to a recent survey, 56% of Indians said that ‘affordability’ and ‘accessibility’ were key considerations when purchasing a holiday. This underlines that simple, cost-effective travel solutions are the way forward.

India’s increased investment in budget airlines, as well as improving airport infrastructure, means better connections from regional and major airports. Therefore, international travel will be more straightforward and cheaper for Indian travelers. This will be essential to India’s success in the post-pandemic era.

Already, India’s budget airline industry has increased drastically over the past decade alongside its economy. In 2016, it surpassed full-service carriers by the number of passenger seats sold, and accounts for 51% of all of India’s passenger traffic as of 2021.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

