Free Airline Tickets: Ontario to Reno-Tahoe

aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines has become part of the Inland Empire/Ontario, Calif. community with its inaugural nonstop flight to Reno on Nov. 4. The inaugural flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Ontario International Airport.

aha! Is giving one free ticket to the first 100 Ontario-Reno customers. Travelers can use the promo-code WELCOME2ONT to receive the $0 base fare for travel through Jan. 15, 2021 (available for purchase through 11:59pm on Nov. 7, 2021, while supplies last. Not valid for travel November 24-29. Other restrictions apply).

Flights will operate each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday departing Ontario at 4 p.m. arriving at Reno-Tahoe at 5:28 p.m. Reno to Ontario flights depart at 1:35 p.m. and arrive at 3:03 p.m.

The 1 hour and 28 minutes flights give travelers more time on the ground to make the most of their vacation time and the ability to put together short mid-week trips to take advantage of lower week-day hotel rates.