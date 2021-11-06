24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Free Airline Tickets: Ontario to Reno-Tahoe

Travelers can enjoy world-renowned Reno and Lake Tahoe, now just a quick nonstop flight away. Special introductory fares are available through November 15, but even better, the first 100 passengers to book get free airfare!

aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines has become part of the Inland Empire/Ontario, Calif. community with its inaugural nonstop flight to Reno on Nov. 4. The inaugural flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Ontario International Airport.

aha! Is giving one free ticket to the first 100 Ontario-Reno customers. Travelers can use the promo-code WELCOME2ONT to receive the $0 base fare for travel through Jan. 15, 2021 (available for purchase through 11:59pm on Nov. 7, 2021, while supplies last. Not valid for travel November 24-29. Other restrictions apply).

Flights will operate each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday departing Ontario at 4 p.m. arriving at Reno-Tahoe at 5:28 p.m. Reno to Ontario flights depart at 1:35 p.m. and arrive at 3:03 p.m.

The 1 hour and 28 minutes flights give travelers more time on the ground to make the most of their vacation time and the ability to put together short mid-week trips to take advantage of lower week-day hotel rates.

