24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking Travel News Business Travel Crime Culture Entertainment Health News Music News People Safety Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

8 people killed in a stampede at Houston hip-hop concert

37 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
8 people killed in a stampede at Houston hip-hop concert.
8 people killed in a stampede at Houston hip-hop concert.
Written by Harry Johnson

Security issues were a matter of concern even before the event had begun. Local media reported that multiple people were trampled after hundreds stormed into NRG Stadium, pushing back security barricades, breaching the perimeter before the concert began and tearing down metal detectors.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Multiple people were trampled after hundreds stormed into NRG Stadium, pushing back security barricades.
  • Emergency services were called in after multiple injuries were reported on the opening night of the Astroworld Music Festival.
  • Multiple people have been taken to an area hospital in the Houston, Texas area after sustaining injuries.

Ambulances, firefighters and other emergency services were called in after multiple injuries were reported on the opening night of a sold-out hip-hop music festival in Houston, Texas.

According to Houston Fire Department officials, eight people were killed and several more injured in a stampede during the Astroworld Music Festival.

“We have eight confirmed fatalities at this point,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters, adding that overall, 23 people were transported from the scene.

“The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic,” the Chief explained.

A video on social media shows paramedics performing CPR on several people who are lying on the ground outside the stage, as loud music continues to play in the background.

Security issues were a matter of concern even before the event had begun. Local media reported that multiple people were trampled after hundreds stormed into NRG Stadium, pushing back security barricades, breaching the perimeter before the concert began and tearing down metal detectors.

Another video shows a group of fans trying to get in by climbing over a fence.

There were also reports that some disorderly concertgoers were detained by police at the entrance.

Astroworld Music Festival’s 100,000 tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale in May. Around 50,000 fans showed up for the two-day event.

The festival’s lineup included hip hop stars Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, SZA, and a surprise appearance by Drake, among others.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment