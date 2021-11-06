8 people killed in a stampede at Houston hip-hop concert.

Multiple people were trampled after hundreds stormed into NRG Stadium, pushing back security barricades.

Emergency services were called in after multiple injuries were reported on the opening night of the Astroworld Music Festival.

Multiple people have been taken to an area hospital in the Houston, Texas area after sustaining injuries.

Ambulances, firefighters and other emergency services were called in after multiple injuries were reported on the opening night of a sold-out hip-hop music festival in Houston, Texas.

According to Houston Fire Department officials, eight people were killed and several more injured in a stampede during the Astroworld Music Festival.

“We have eight confirmed fatalities at this point,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters, adding that overall, 23 people were transported from the scene.

“The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic,” the Chief explained.

A video on social media shows paramedics performing CPR on several people who are lying on the ground outside the stage, as loud music continues to play in the background.

Security issues were a matter of concern even before the event had begun. Local media reported that multiple people were trampled after hundreds stormed into NRG Stadium, pushing back security barricades, breaching the perimeter before the concert began and tearing down metal detectors.

Another video shows a group of fans trying to get in by climbing over a fence.

There were also reports that some disorderly concertgoers were detained by police at the entrance.

Astroworld Music Festival’s 100,000 tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale in May. Around 50,000 fans showed up for the two-day event.

The festival’s lineup included hip hop stars Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, SZA, and a surprise appearance by Drake, among others.