Sandals Resorts Now Celebrating Best Golf and Spa Awards

by Linda S. Hohnholz
Sandals Resorts is honored to announce its most recent recognitions in the 6th Annual World Spa Awards and the 8th Annual World Golf Awards.

  1. Both programs are a part of the World Travel Awards and celebrate and reward excellence in tourism.
  2. Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course, an 18-hole, ocean-side course spans 7,001 yards offering unparalleled scenic views and is the longest course in the Caribbean.
  3. Sandals Grenada’s Red Lane Spa boasts treatments infused with ingredients native to its tropical environment.

Sandals Grenada’s Red Lane Spa has been named Grenada’s Best Resort Spa and the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course has been honored as Bahama’s Best Golf Course. Both programs are a part of the wider World Travel Awards and serve to celebrate and reward excellence in tourism while aiming to inspire exceptional standards.

Inspired by the majestic natural backdrops of the Caribbean, Sandals Grenada’s Red Lane Spa boasts treatments infused with ingredients native to its tropical environment and peaceful settings like secluded beach-side bungalow massage tables for the ultimate experience of serenity and renewal. From a Raindrops Dreams massage that harnesses the power of aromatherapy to the Night Blooming Jasmine treatment designed to enhance the bond between you and that special someone, couples can feel completely rejuvenated and refreshed after their treatments.

Designed by the resort company’s Global Golf Ambassador, Greg Norman, the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course, an 18-hole, ocean-side course spans 7,001 yards offering unparalleled scenic views and is the longest course in the Caribbean. The state-of-the-art greens have been renowned for their exciting fairways while the trade winds of the island’s tropical peninsula promise players a unique experience with each round.

To book a stay and learn more about these award-winning resorts visit sandals.com. For more information on the World Golf Awards and World Spa Awards, visit worldgolfawards.com/about and worldgolfawards.com.

There are 16 Luxury Included® Sandals Resorts located throughout the Caribbean including Jamaica, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua, Saint Lucia and Curaçao. Each offers stunning beachfront settings, luxurious accommodations and the many features that make the Sandals Luxury Included® experience. Having been named the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand at the World Travel Awards for 18 years in a row, Sandals Resorts is the recognized standard of romantic beach vacations, with a penchant for award-winning golf and spa activities.

