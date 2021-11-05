24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
You’re on a hit list: China threatens Taiwan ‘separatists’

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Chinese government representative, Zhu Fenglian, sent out a stern public threat to Taiwan independence proponents.
Written by Harry Johnson

China threatens Taiwan officials: Those who betray their motherland and seek to split the country are destined to have a bad end, and are bound to be spurned by the people and judged by history.

  • China threatens to ‘punish’ proponents and supporters of Taiwan’s independence.
  • Taiwan ‘separatists’ will be banned from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao.
  • The ‘separatists’ will be investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the Communist China law.

A spokeswoman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, responding to a media query regarding the punitive measures against supporters of Taiwan independence, announced that such ‘separatist elements’ are on China’s hit list and will be ‘punished’ in ‘accordance with the law.’

A Chinese government representative, Zhu Fenglian, sent out a stern public threat to Taiwan independence proponents, warning that those on the hit list, together with their relatives, shall not enter the mainland and the two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, and their affiliated institutions shall be restricted from forging any cooperation with organizations and individuals on the mainland.

Zhu also added that their sponsors and related enterprises shall be banned from engaging in profit-making activities on the mainland, among other punishments.

“Those who betray their motherland and seek to split the country are destined to have a bad end, and are bound to be spurned by the people and judged by history,” Zhu said, referring to proponents of Taiwan‘s independence, including Taiwan’s premier Su Tseng-chang, president of the Legislative Yuan Yu Shyi-Kun and Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu.

Those on that hit list will be held to lifelong accountability and will be investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the Communist China ‘law,’ Zhu added.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

