Traveling to US? COVID border measures remain in place when you return to Canada

On November 8, 2021, the United States will begin allowing fully vaccinated travelers from Canada to enter the United States at land and ferry points of entry for discretionary (non-essential) reasons, such as tourism.

The Canada Border Services Agency would like to remind travelers that border measures remain in place for travelers entering or returning to Canada and that they should get informed and understand their obligations as they make their travel plans.

Travelers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all entry requirements before heading to the border. Canadian residents can check with their home province or territory about getting COVID-19 proof of vaccination to facilitate their return to Canada.

Fully vaccinated travelers coming to Canada must complete the mandatory pre-arrival molecular COVID-19 test and submit their mandatory information including their digital proof of vaccination in English or French using the free ArriveCAN (App or website) within 72 hours before arriving in Canada. Antigen tests, often called “rapid tests”, are not accepted. Fully vaccinated travelers who are eligible to enter Canada continue to be subject to mandatory random testing on arrival.

For short trips, that are less than 72 hours, Canadian citizens, people registered under the Indian Act, permanent residents and protected persons travelling to the United States are allowed to take their pre-arrival molecular test before they leave Canada. If the test is more than 72 hours old when they re-enter Canada, they will be required to get a new pre-arrival molecular test in the United States.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers who are eligible to enter Canada must continue to follow pre-arrival, arrival and Day-8 molecular COVID-19 testing requirements, and quarantine for 14 days.

Travelers may experience delays at ports of entry due to the public health measures as the CBSA will not compromise the health and safety of Canadians for the sake of border wait times. The CBSA thanks travelers for their collaboration and patience.

All questions about U.S. entry and health requirements, should be directed to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.