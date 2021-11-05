African Tourism Board President in Ghana to Memorialize End of Colonial Power

Ghanaians will ever be grateful to Nana Yaa Asantewaa, the Asante Warrior Queen Mother. Her activism and military tactics contributed to the liberation of her people and country and spurred nationalist ideals in other parts of the West African sub-region. Ghana will celebrate the Asante Warrior Queen Mother in a big way on the 7th and 8th of November 2021.

St.Ange, the President of the African Tourism Board (ATB), will be in Ghana joining the President of Ghana Nana Addo; the First Lady Rebecca; 2nd Lady Samira; Bozoma St. John; His Highness the Asante King; British MP Bellavia Ribeiro-Addy; British MP Diane Abbott; British MP Dawn Butler; British MP Abena Oppong-Asare; and Angelique Kidjo, the Grammy Award winning Beninese singer-songwriter, actress, and activist; as well as Ghana ministers and government officials for the Ghana event marking 100 years of the legacy of Nana Yaa Asantewaa to thank her for her bravery, resilience, and courage.

"The confirmation of attendance by the four MPs from the United Kingdom, adds to the tall list of high-level personalities who will attend the Ghana event this year. The four female MPs are strong proponents of women rights and the need for all women to climb to the top in their chosen endeavors. Their belief in women empowerment resonates with the theme, 'Celebrating a Symbol of Courage and Resilience,'" Dentaa Amoateng MBE indicated.

“The confirmation of attendance by the four MPs from the United Kingdom, adds to the tall list of high-level personalities who will attend the Ghana event this year. The four female MPs are strong proponents of women rights and the need for all women to climb to the top in their chosen endeavors. Their belief in women empowerment resonates with the theme, ‘Celebrating a Symbol of Courage and Resilience,’” Dentaa Amoateng MBE indicated.

“We are so proud to celebrate with Ghana this year, as Ghana honors the great Yaa Asantewaa, with the theme Ghana has chosen. Truly, the contributions of black women can never be understated, from Yaa Asantewaa to our own USA Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and the first black person to hold that office. This is the time to lift up Black women,” President and CEO of NAACP, Derrick Johnson, said in a letter to GUBA.

NAACP disclosed that it joins GUBA in raising awareness on maternal mortality and pledged to collaborate with GUBA to ensure that Black women live, thrive, and succeed in all aspects of life.

2021 marks exactly 100 years of the death of Yaa Asantewaa, the last African woman to lead a major war against colonial powers in 1900, where she played the role of the Commander-in-Chief of the powerful Asante Empire.

Also expected in Ghana this weekend is Angelique Kidjo, a Grammy Award winning Beninese singer-songwriter, actress, and activist who is noted for her diverse musical influences and creative music videos. In 2007, Time magazine called her “Africa’s premier diva.” Angelique has sung during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on July 23, 2021. On September 15, 2021, Time magazine has included her in their list of the 100 most influential people in the world. She will be performing at the Ghana event celebrating 100 years of Nana Yaa.

Alain St.Ange on his part, is recognized as the former legislator who was directly elected as a Member (SPPF) of the People’s Assembly representing La Digue in 1979 and as a Member (SNP) of the National Assembly representing Bel Air in 2002 before being named as Minister in 2012 as one of two technocrats to be appointed outside political party affiliation. Before being named Minister, Alain St.Ange was Director of Marketing and CEO at the Seychelles Tourism Board. ‘

“It was Alain St.Ange as a Seychelles Minister who facilitated the invitation of His Highness the Asante King to be the Guest of Honor at the island’s ‘Carnival of Carnivals’ where an impressive line-up of countries participated together in the only such event in the world of carnivals. This visit named the ‘Return to Seychelles’ by the Asante King was a first since King Prempeh of Ghana was exiled in Seychelles,” the Communique said.