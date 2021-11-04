24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking European News Breaking International News Business Travel Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Meeting Industry News Meetings News People Rebuilding Responsible Technology Tourism Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

Hybrid City Alliance joins forces with BestCities Alliance to deliver a Campfire Session at IMEX America

15 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Hybrid City Alliance joins forces with BestCities Alliance to deliver a Campfire Session at IMEX America.
Hybrid City Alliance joins forces with BestCities Alliance to deliver a Campfire Session at IMEX America.
Written by Harry Johnson

The session attendees will learn key points to consider when planning hybrid or multi hub events and also gain access to white papers produced by Hybrid City Alliance, and BestCities Global Alliance in conjunction with IAPCO.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • The Campfire Session is part of the IMEX America trade shows that will be held on November 9 – November 11 in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.
  • The debate is aimed to result in a clearer understanding of the terms hybrid, blended, and multi hub events. 
  • The session itself will take place on Tuesday, November 9 from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm local time at Inspiration Hub, booth C2009, free of charge.

Hybrid City Alliance, a global network of partners that foster collaboration to provide meeting professionals with access to knowledge, innovation, and tools to produce hybrid and multi city events, together with BestCities Alliance, a global alliance of 11 cities established to harness the power of collaboration and community to create positive impact through business events, introduce “Hybrid’s Happening: Together we can successfully engage global audiences” IMEX America Campfire Session.

The session is going to welcome two speakers who will help attendees demystify the meaning behind hybrid, blended and multi hub events – the frequently used buzzwords of these days:

  • Glenn Duncan, Senior VP & CMO, Ottawa Tourism Business Events, on behalf of the Hybrid City Alliance
  • Jane Cunningham, Director, Community Engagement, BestCities Global Alliance

Learning Outcomes

  • Why we need to embrace hybrid
  • How to deliver successful events
  • Hear experiences, the good, bad and the ugly
  • Share your experiences of hybrid to help others

The debate is aimed to result in a clearer understanding of the terms hybrid, blended, and multi hub events. The session attendees will learn key points to consider when planning hybrid or multi hub events and also gain access to white papers produced by Hybrid City Alliance, and BestCities Global Alliance in conjunction with IAPCO.

The Campfire Session is part of the IMEX America trade shows that will be held on November 9 – November 11 in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. The session itself will take place on Tuesday, November 9 from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm local time at Inspiration Hub, booth C2009, free of charge. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment