International inbound travel return a critical step in right direction.

U.S. travel industry will welcome all vaccinated international visitors back to the United States after 19 months of pandemic-related border restrictions beginning November 8.

Reopening a ‘critical step in right direction,’ though additional federal resources needed to address visa processing backlog.

At air, land and sea ports of entry, and across destinations nationwide, the U.S. travel industry will welcome all vaccinated international visitors back to the United States after 19 months of pandemic-related border restrictions beginning Monday (November 8), a long-awaited milestone that marks the rebuilding of international inbound travel.

This action is a key first step in the recovery of the highly lucrative international travel market. In 2019, international inbound travel produced $239 billion in export income for the U.S. economy and directly supported 1.2 million American jobs.

After nearly two years of restrictions, Monday begins in earnest the return of international travel, when long-separated families and friends can safely reunite, travelers can explore this amazing country, and the U.S. is able to reconnect with the global community. It is a monumental day for travelers, for the communities and businesses that rely on international visitation, and for the U.S. economy overall.

The countries affected by restricted travel—which included the United Kingdom, Ireland, the 26 Schengen Area countries, South Africa, Iran, Brazil, India and China—comprised just 17% of all countries worldwide but accounted for a disproportionate 53% of all overseas visitors to the United States in 2019.

The land borders with Canada and Mexico—the top two inbound markets to the U.S.—were also closed.