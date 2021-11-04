New Calgary to Seattle flight on WestJet now.

WestJet launched its newest international route connecting Calgary and Seattle for the first time.

The departure of WS3612 carrying 69 guests marked WestJet’s first new international route departure under the Government of Canada’s new traveler and employee vaccination policies.

WestJet’s newest trans-border flight will operate four times weekly to begin and will increase to two-times daily by spring 2022.

Today, WestJet, together with key government and industry partners, launched its newest route connecting guests for the first time between Calgary and Seattle. The departure of flight WS3612 marked a major recovery milestone for WestJet as the airline’s first trans-border inaugural since pre-pandemic.

“We are thrilled to foster direct connectivity between Calgary and Seattle for the first time on a route that our guests and both cities have long awaited,” said Chris Hedlin, WestJet, Vice-President, Network and Alliances. “This route will bolster economic ties between the regions and will stimulate Alberta’s visitor economy as we continue to strengthen our trans-border network from our global hub in Calgary.”

The departure of WS3612 carrying 69 guests marked WestJet‘s first new international route departure under the Government of Canada’s new traveler and employee vaccination policies.

“Confidence in travel is growing as demonstrated by the demand for today’s flight and policies must evolve to support the fully-vaccinated travel ecosystem, “continued Hedlin. “Today is an important milestone in our commitment to restoring Canada’s visitor economy and we are optimistic that we will continue to see progress on the easement of border policies that are impacting our guest’s ability to travel between Canada and the U.S. as seamlessly by air, as they are by land.”

WestJet’s newest trans-border flight will operate four times weekly to begin and will increase to two-times daily by spring 2022.

Details of WestJet’s new service between Calgary and Seattle: