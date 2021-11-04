24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Canada Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

New Calgary to Seattle flight on WestJet now

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
New Calgary to Seattle flight on WestJet now.
New Calgary to Seattle flight on WestJet now.
Written by Harry Johnson

New trans-border flight celebrated as key to new economic, tourism and culture opportunities between Alberta and the Pacific Northwest.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • WestJet launched its newest international route connecting Calgary and Seattle for the first time.
  • The departure of WS3612 carrying 69 guests marked WestJet’s first new international route departure under the Government of Canada’s new traveler and employee vaccination policies.  
  • WestJet’s newest trans-border flight will operate four times weekly to begin and will increase to two-times daily by spring 2022.

Today, WestJet, together with key government and industry partners, launched its newest route connecting guests for the first time between Calgary and Seattle. The departure of flight WS3612 marked a major recovery milestone for WestJet as the airline’s first trans-border inaugural since pre-pandemic. 

“We are thrilled to foster direct connectivity between Calgary and Seattle for the first time on a route that our guests and both cities have long awaited,” said Chris Hedlin, WestJet, Vice-President, Network and Alliances. “This route will bolster economic ties between the regions and will stimulate Alberta’s visitor economy as we continue to strengthen our trans-border network from our global hub in Calgary.”

The departure of WS3612 carrying 69 guests marked WestJet‘s first new international route departure under the Government of Canada’s new traveler and employee vaccination policies.  

“Confidence in travel is growing as demonstrated by the demand for today’s flight and policies must evolve to support the fully-vaccinated travel ecosystem, “continued Hedlin. “Today is an important milestone in our commitment to restoring Canada’s visitor economy and we are optimistic that we will continue to see progress on the easement of border policies that are impacting our guest’s ability to travel between Canada and the U.S. as seamlessly by air, as they are by land.”

WestJet’s newest trans-border flight will operate four times weekly to begin and will increase to two-times daily by spring 2022.

Details of WestJet’s new service between Calgary and Seattle:

RouteFrequencyStart date
Calgary – Seattle4x weeklyNovember 4, 2021

6x weeklyDecember 20, 2021

1x dailyMarch 28, 2022

2x dailyMay 19, 2022
Seattle – Calgary4x weeklyNovember 4, 2021

6x weeklyDecember 20, 2021

1x dailyMarch 28, 2022

2x dailyMay 19, 2022
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment